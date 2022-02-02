JEFFERSON — A Jefferson resident is pounding the pavement each day in an effort to raise money for a good cause.
Jefferson Lions Club member Peggy Walker began her fundraiser on Jan. 1 and will conclude it on April 5. She is taking monetary donations and pledges for each mile she runs, which will be given to the Texas Lions Camp program to sponsor more children and their families each summer.
“I run everyday anyways so I thought, ‘Why not run for a higher purpose than just me?’” Walker said Thursday. “I have been running about 15 to 20 miles a week, and I have people that donate by the mile or by the step.”
So far, Walker has raised more than $1,200 for the camp.
“I have people that come up to me in the grocery store and donate money for the camp because they heard about it or saw it on Facebook,” Walker said. “We’re very thankful for all of the donations.”
The camp provides free summer camp, full of activities, to children in need or with disabilities, free of charge. The children attend the camp with their families and siblings, in order to make lifelong memories for the whole family.
This year’s summer camp will once again allow children, along with their family members that reside in the same household, to attend the camp in Kerrville. Spaces fill quickly for the camp each year so families are encouraged to register as soon as possible by visiting www.lionscamp.com or by calling (830) 896-8500.
The cost of the camp for children and their families is provided by fundraising from the many Lions Clubs across the state, including the Jefferson Lions Club, each year.
“Texas Lions Camp has been serving children with disabilities, childhood cancer, and diabetes for 70 plus years, without charge to the family,” Walker said. “Join me in supporting Texas Lions Camp, either by running, walking, rolling, or strolling from now until April 5, or by giving a financial pledge.”
Walker can be reached through her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pegleg.brown or through the Jefferson TX Lions Club Facebook page.
To learn more about the Jefferson Lions Club or to keep up with updates, follow the Jefferson Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonTxLionsClub.