JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lions Club is gearing up for the “the most wonderful time of the year,” by selling trees and wreaths to be exhibited in its annual Enchanted Forest at Lions Club Park.
Each year, the twinkle of lights shines throughout Lions Club Park as live trees are sold, set up and decorated as a fundraiser for the Jefferson Lions Club. In addition to serving as a fundraiser for the organization, the Enchanted Forest exhibit provides visitors and residents with a picturesque spot to take holiday photos or share Christmas memories.
The Lions Club is now offering the 6 or 7 ft. Frasier firs from North Carolina for $65 each. Wreaths come decorated at $50 each.
Individuals, families, organizations or businesses can purchase and decorate the trees, which will be on display throughout the end of the year at Lions Club Park in downtown Jefferson.
Proceeds from the sales goes to fund the Jefferson Lions Club’s annual scholarships that are awarded to graduating Jefferson High School seniors. Funds raised from the Enchanted Forest also helps out the club’s activity fund throughout the year.
“We’ve been doing this for years and years, and the proceeds support local scholarships for high school (students) going off to college,” Jefferson Lions Club President Paul Moore said previously.
Funds raised also support the club’s community outreach efforts and helps send disabled children to the Lions Club summer camp in Kerrville.
Peggy Walker with the Club said the Enchanted Forest event offers a fun time for families to enjoy while raising money for a good cause.
“It’s about fun. And also the money that we make goes to scholarships and community projects, which we will definitely need help with in this town; and that’s what Lion’s Club is all about,” she said previously.
Walker said people love taking a stroll through the park during the Christmas season to view the pretty trees. She noted that the park offers the perfect backdrop for the occasion.
“It’s a nice, quiet, laid back, kind of place,” she said. “It’s just fun.
“For your kids, they can wander around and yet you still can social distance however you choose to do; but it’s still fun,” she said. “We can’t take the fun out of it. It’s all about fun and that’s the whole reason for the season.”
Applications for tree sales are available at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, VeraBank, or from any Jefferson Lions Club member.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/354668605627867 or contact Mary Bird at 903-472-2355.
The trees are lit up every night at Lions Park and each tree has a plaque in front of it, notifying visitors who purchased and decorated it.
Each year, the Enchanted Forest draws hundreds of visitors to view the different decorated and themed Christmas trees and the trees will officially be lit for the season during the annual Lighting Ceremony, immediately following the city’s Christmas parade on Nov. 27 at the park.
Those wanting to view the trees can visit the display at Lions Park, located at 1200 Louisiana St. in Jefferson.