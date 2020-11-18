JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Lions Club Park will soon be aglow with the spirit of Christmas as the organization is currently selling Christmas trees for its annual Enchanted Forest scholarship fundraiser.
Individuals, families, organizations or businesses can purchase a 6 ft. or 7 ft. Frasier Fir Christmas tree from the Jefferson Lions Club and the participant will then decorate their tree which will be on display throughout the end of the year at Lions Club Park in downtown Jefferson.
Wreaths are also available for purchase this year and the money raised from tree and wreath sales goes to fund the Jefferson Lions Club’s annual scholarships that are awarded to graduating Jefferson High School seniors.
Applications for tree sales are available at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, VeraBank, or from any Jefferson Lions Club member.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/354668605627867 or contact Mary Bird at 903-472-2355.
Funds raised from the Enchanted Forest also helps out the club’s activity fund throughout the year.
The trees are lit up every night at Lions Park and each tree has a plaque in front of it, notifying visitors who purchased and decorated it.
Each year, the Enchanted Forest draws hundreds of visitors to view the different decorated and themed Christmas trees and the trees will officially be lit for the season during the annual Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the park.
“We have different fundraisers throughout the year that go toward the different programs we offer but the Enchanted Forest pretty much independently funds our scholarship program,” Jefferson Lions Club President Wendy Looney said previously.
Those wanting to view the trees can visit the display at Lions Park, 1200 Louisiana Street in Jefferson.