JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lions Club is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary next with a community celebration that will include a special member who has served almost as long as the club has existed.
Jefferson Lions Club President Paul Moore on Thursday joined second Vice President Peg Walker and one of the club’s longest serving members — Wayman Moore, 93, who was accompanied by his daughter Pam Watts — as they reminisced on the work the club has done for the community throughout the past 75 years.
The international Lions Club started in 1911 but the Jefferson Lions Club didn’t get going until 1946. Just six years later, Wayman Moore joined up after having friends tell him about all of the good the club was doing locally to help out folks in the community.
“I recall some of the existing Lions Club leaders at the time twisting my arm pretty hard to join,” Wayman joked Thursday. “I had little knowledge about what the Lions did prior to joining but I was impressed with what they told me and believed it sounded like they did good things for our community.”
The 1986 Citizen of the Year and 1993 Melvin Jones Award Recipient jumped in with both feet and soon embodied everything a model Lions Club leader stands for, Walker said.
“Wayman Moore is everything a Lion should be,” she said Thursday. “It is an honor for me to be a Lion and every time I put on this vest, I think about Wayman Moore and all that he did. I think about all he did and all he gave back to our community and it’s an honor and a privilege to follow in his footsteps.”
Wayman said throughout his time as a Lion, during which he served in several leadership positions, including club president several times, the club created several unique opportunities to raise funds, including plays, talent shows and musicals at Jefferson High School, Christmas tree sells and the Enchanted Forest at Lions Park.
During Wayman’s active time in the club, he was also instrumental in funding the city pool in Jefferson and turning the site of the old burned down Jefferson High School into Lions Park.
The club also did and continues to award student scholarships every year to graduating seniors, sponsors students to the annual Texas Lions Children’s Camp in Kerrville which provides free summer camps to children in need or with disabilities, free of charge. The club also offers free vision screenings to all ages and offers free eye glasses for those in need.
“We always had something going on,” Wayman said. “We always had projects going and one of our more recent efforts was the student scholarships. Looking back, I think that’s one of the more noteworthy projects we did.”
Wayman, who has been married to wife Rose Mary for 71 years, is also especially proud of another achievement during his tenure as an active Lion, though the father of 10 children and 50 grand children and great-grand children wishes it was a measure that was implemented sooner.
“One of the best things we did while I was active in the Lions Club is when we began to have women join the club,” he said. “Lions Club started out as an all male organization and it was that way for many years. Thank goodness we finally woke up and I think it’s worked out great. I wish we would have woken up sooner.”
Wayman will be honored at the Jefferson Lions Club upcoming 75th anniversary celebration, which is open to the public and set for noon to 4 p.m. on May 15 at Jefferson Lions Park. The celebration will include food trucks, bounce houses for children, cake, a live band and special guest past Lions Club International President Jimmy Ross will speak.
Jefferson Lions Club President Paul Moore said Wayman will be honored at the celebration for his 69 years of service as a Lion and to show their appreciation, the club has created the Wayman Moore Lions Club Scholarship Award. As part of its first year, the scholarship will be awarded to a Jefferson High School graduating senior on May 15 and will continue to be awarded each year in Wayman’s name, in addition to the other annual Jefferson Lions Club scholarship awards.
Paul said the Jefferson Lions Club currently has about 30 members and is always looking for new recruits to help serve the community.
“Our mission is, ‘We Serve,’” Paul Moore said Thursday. “The Lions Club activities are the best kept secrets in our community. The Lions do so much and serve in so many ways.”
To learn more about the Jefferson Lions Club or to keep up with updates, follow the Jefferson Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonTxLionsClub