A Jefferson man has been arrested after the Jefferson Police Department said he stole fuel from the City of Jefferson’s fuel pump.
Michael Mohamed Elawar, 53, was arrested Thursday and charged with theft of petroleum product worth less than $10,000, criminal trespass and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
The Jefferson Police Department said an investigation was recently initiated for possible fuel theft from the City of Jefferson Fuel Pump used for city vehicles.
“During the investigation and properly placed game cameras, we were able to capture the criminal act when it occurred next,” JPD said.