A Jefferson, Texas man has been convicted of federal sex trafficking violations, U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs announced Wednesday.
Corey Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.
Johnson was accused of trafficking three victims between March 2020 and September 2020 in Texas, Louisiana, Tennessee, New York and California. Federal prosecutors said he "arranged transportation for the victims between various hotels and motels to perform commercial sex acts."
"Johnson recruited the victims by social media and threatened to harm them if they did not perform commercial sex acts for commercial sex customers," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "Johnson obtained customers by purchasing and posting advertisements on various internet websites."
Johnson faces up to life in federal prison; a sentencing hearing will take place after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case was investigated by Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld and Robert Austin Wells, with assistance from Trial Attorney Julie Pfluger of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.