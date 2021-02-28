JEFFERSON - Sunday was a special day for Randy Thomas, his granddaughter Caitlyn Thomas, and their Marion County neighbor Tresean Harris, but it wasn't as special as the day the Thomases saved Harris' life.
Harris, a fifth grader at Jefferson Elementary School, was outside during the winter storms on Feb. 17, testing the strength of a nearly frozen pond near his home in Berea when the ice suddenly broke, plunging him into the freezing water.
Caitlyn, a neighbor, saw Harris in the frozen water while walking her dog Kroger and immediately called her grandfather Randy, who pulled Harris out, saving his life.
The Jefferson community came together on Sunday to honor the Thomases for their heroics and to give Harris well wishes following his harrowing accident.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur read a proclamation honoring the Thomases' brave act on Sunday, while he and Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker congratulated the duo by placing medals around their necks.
"The back of the medals says, 'Saved a life on Feb. 17, 2021,' because you will always remember this and now we will too," community member and ceremony organizer Marcia Thomas said Sunday to Caitlyn and Randy.
The accident
Harris said he was hanging out at home with his dog Max, brother and mom on Feb. 17, when his mom left to go get a puppy from a neighbor's house.
"It was his last day of quarantine because he had had COVID-19," Harris' mother Daisy McAllister said Sunday. "He had been wanting to get out of the house so I had let him and his brother outside for a few minutes the day before so they could play in the snow."
McAllister left to grab the puppy from the neighbor's and when she walked out the door, Harris took the opportunity to go back outside and check out the state of a nearly frozen pond he and his brother had found the day before.
"I was pushing on the ice with my foot and it suddenly cracked and I fell in," Harris said. "It was so cold and it felt like I was in there for 30 or 40 minutes. I thought, 'this is how I'm going to die.' I tried to climb out but each time I tried to grab onto the ice and pull myself up, it cracked open."
A few houses down, Caitlyn's dog Kroger suddenly became anxious to go outside for a walk.
"I didn't really want to take him because it was so cold outside but I knew he needed to go out," she said. "As soon as we got outside, he took off straight towards the pond."
Though Kroger hadn't heard a sound from Harris, he seemed to have a sixth sense there was trouble brewing at the nearby pond.
"As we got closer, I noticed an object in the pond, then I realized it was a person," she said. "I called my grandpa who was back at the house and told him and he came to help."
Randy jumped in his truck and went to his granddaughter's side where he found Harris, almost completely immobilized by the cold, unable to move or speak.
"We threw a line out to him but he couldn't move his arms because he'd lost all mobility so I went into the water and he put the line in his mouth," Randy said.
Between Randy pulling Harris while climbing backwards in the freezing water and the line in Harris' mouth which was attached to the truck, they were finally able to get out of the water.
Harris' dog Max had also been in the pond trying to help push Harris to shore and Caitlyn's dog Kroger was also trying to help by getting in the freezing water.
Harris' mom had been gone about 15 to 20 minutes when she heard horns honking so she and her neighbor went outside to see what was going on.
"They said Tresean had fallen in the pond and they pulled him out," McAllister said. "So I ran back home. When I got home Randy had him on the couch with a bunch of blankets and I started asking Tresean how this happened and Randy said, 'we just need to worry about getting him warm right now."
Paramedics later arrived but Harris had begun to warm up and Randy recovered as well, neither having to be transported to a hospital.
"It was hard for him to move his fingers for a couple of days afterwards but he fully recovered," McAllister said.
Caitlyn had videoed the heroic rescue on her cell phone and when she posted it to social media, the brave act quickly became viral and has now been shared across the globe by media sites and people warmed by the positive outcome.
To view the harrowing rescue, watch the video posted by Caitlyn on her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/100027539273981/videos/pcb.762626407998661/762625474665421