A Jefferson man has been sentenced to 41 years in prison after federal officials said he distributed information related to bomb-making.
Beau Daniel Merryman, 21, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston in a press release. Merryman had previously pleaded guilty in November to distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices.
“Anyone who provides others with the technical know-how to commit acts of violence against innocent people will suffer the wrath of local, state and federal law enforcement,” Featherston said. “No stone will be left unturned to catch and prosecute such individuals.”
Merryman was charged after, according to officials, he engaged in a series of online conversations with covert FBI employees between September and October 2019. It was in these conversations that officials said he “provided detailed instructions on how to make multiple types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), such as pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs. Merryman explained how to construct the IEDs, select explosives, pack shrapnel for maximum damage, and construct fuses or detonating devices. Merryman also directed that the IEDs be used to target federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure, such as electrical substations.”
“The defendant threatened the safety of countless lives by sharing bomb-making information. That information and training could have caused immeasurable harm and damage if it was given to a dangerous individual,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “The FBI and our partners are committed to protecting the communities we serve. We ask the public to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity to law enforcement.”
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Tyler Resident Agency, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department and Tyler Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank Coan and Ryan Locker.