JEFFERSON — Jefferson Mayor Charles “Bubba” Haggard resigned his position as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to an email received from Haggard.
Haggard’s hand written letter of resignation reads: (See a copy of the letter on the Marion County Herald website at https://marioncoherald.com/)
“Ms. Doris, As mayor of the city of Jefferson, please ask the city council to accept this letter of resignation effective Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Sincerely, Charles C. Haggard Jr.”
The Marion County Herald reached out to Haggard about his resignation and he phoned back at the end of the day Thursday.
“It was over a personnel matter and I lost,” said Haggard. “I felt the council didn’t respect me and my thoughts on the issue on waiting for the new chief to make the final hiring decision. I only have two months left and can’t seem to influence anybody or anything, so I thought I’d go ahead and resign.”
“I tried to look at it like I’d been going in there almost every day for almost two years, so I know what’s going on and there’s always a grey area. Council just gets to show up and I did all the work,” Haggard continued. “I tried to be as fair as I can on everything we were doing and I hope that it can be said I took us forward as a city. Time will tell.”
“If I was going to run again and if I’d thought I had a more than reasonable chance to win, it would have been worth the fight. But if I lose again, then what? I take all this personally and maybe I shouldn’t but I do,” said Haggard. “I’d just like to be on the winning side once in a while.”
Haggard was not seeking re-election in the upcoming May 2 elections.
Mayor pro-tem Victor Perot will act as mayor until the next city council meeting where a replacement can be appointed, or leave the council can opt to leave the position vacant until the election. The person appointed will serve in the position until the May election.
As of Thursday, a special meeting had not been called. The next regular city council meeting is set for March 17.