JEFFERSON — Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker fulfilled one of his campaign promises this week with the first meeting of the Citizen Action Committee.
The new committee, which was a brainchild of Baker before he became mayor, is intended to bring Jefferson community members together to discuss and tackle issues that are important to them, he said.
“This is an open forum style meeting where people can discuss ideas, issues, voice complaints,” Baker said. “We can discuss and address a wide diversity of topics. People can come here and share their ideas for the city and community and we can get some feet under those ideas.”
Thursday served as the Citizen Action Committee’s first meeting and meetings will be held monthly, at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, alternating between the Jefferson Visitors Center and the Marion County Community Center across town, in order to encourage diverse groups of community members to participate.
Meetings will be posted publicly as Baker said there is a chance a quorum of city council members, Jefferson Economic Development Corporation members, and Jefferson Tourism members might attend.
Thursday’s meeting saw more than two dozen interested residents show up to voice ideas and opinions and several subcommittees were formed to begin tackling issues like trash clean-up around the city, the addition of more trash cans and possibly decorative trash cans downtown, as well as a ideas about animal control, the city’s website and more.
Baker said not all issues will need to be taken before city council for funding approval but some issues raised in Citizen Action Committee meetings can be presented to the city council after research and a proper presentation has been prepared.
Baker said he plans to present an idea to provide city funds to the non-profit group Friends of Jefferson Animals (FOJA) at the city council’s next budget meeting as FOJA has taken over animal care services in the city and county since the demise of the former Dixie Humane Society or Marion County Humane Society, which received city funds for operation.
Baker is also starting the Jefferson Diversity Committee which will begin meeting at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, alternating locations between the Jefferson Visitors Center and the Marion County Community Center, again, in order to encourage a diverse group of participants.
Baker said next week’s first Jefferson Diversity Committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Visitors Center and he hopes to see it well attended.
The purpose of the second new committee is to address issues of diversity within the city, Baker said, including the addition of minorities and women on the city council, the JEDCO board, the tourism board and more.
Through the new diversity committee, Baker hopes to provide education to the city’s minority community about how to serve on boards, how to become involved in city issues and activities, how to apply for city seats and more. He hopes the committee will see a large amount of participation from the minority community and others in Jefferson to bring to light issues that need to be addressed.
The Jefferson Diversity Committee meetings will also publicly be posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act guidelines in the event a quorum of city council, JEDCO board or tourism board members are present.