JEFFERSON — East Texas women are forming friendships and finding support through a growing online application that connects women from all walks of life with other women in their area.
Known as “Tinder for moms,” the Peanut application — which is available for free download on any smart phone, or online — allows women to connect with other women in their area, to form friendships, to set up playdates with their children, to find support and even advice.
The Peanut app was created by founder Michelle Kennedy in 2017 when she was looking for a way to connect and form friendships with other new moms following the birth of her first child.
Kennedy said she wanted to form a community where women from puberty and pregnancy through to motherhood and menopause could find support and friendships.
Jefferson mother Liesl Verzal was one of those new moms to join the app in 2017 and quickly formed friendships with other moms in the East Texas area.
“I was a new mom wanting to meet other mothers locally and found Peanut,” Verzal said Monday. “I formed a group locally with other moms and now our group has grown to more than 500 women. The app is no longer just for moms but for all women.”
The app allows women to select a local region and find other women based on factors like age and distance and allows them to talk to each other on the app and form friendships, seek advice and form support groups.
“From fertility issues, pregnancy, to new moms, moms with grown children, or women who aren’t mothers yet and menopause, this is just a great way for women to meet other women locally,” Verzal said. “This is open to all women and our local group has women from all over East Texas, from Longview, Tyler, Marshall and even Shreveport.”
Verzal said the group plans playdates for their children, ladies night out events and other get togethers. She said her group currently features local members ranging in ages from early 20s to late 60s.
“Our group and events are open to whoever wants to come,” Verzal said. “The app allows you to swipe and match with other women and communicate with them through the app and it’s free to join and download.”
Verzal said she invites any women looking for friendships or help to join her local group. Users can also create their own groups.
“We meet and have dinner at area restaurants, we meet and let our children play at Air U, play bingo, we recently went to Jubilee Zoo in Shreveport for a day out,” Verzal said. “We have a get together coming up next month at Bubba’s 33 in Longview.”
Verzal said the app recently added a feature that allows community members to seek advice and tips from experts and also offers podcasts featuring different subjects that concern women.
“There are just a lot of cool women out there looking to connect with other women and this has been such a great experience for us,” she said.
To learn more about the app, or download the app to a smart phone device, visit www.peanut-app.io