JEFFERSON — Guests to a Jefferson museum on Saturday were able to see a collection of the historic bayou city’s annual Mardi Gras Upriver memorabilia from years past.
The Jefferson Historical Museum’s first ever “Gowns, Crowns and Art of Mardi Gras,” exhibit will run form 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 1. The Krewe of Hebe will host the city’s annual Mardi Gras Upriver weekend event on Feb. 25-27.
“This special exhibit features selected items from some of Jefferson’s previous Mardi Gras celebrations,” Jefferson Historical Society and Museum Board member Lisa Barry said previously. “It includes examples of apparel worn by former Mardi Gras queens, as well as artwork commemorating past themes that have been used as part of Jefferson’s annual Mardi Gras festivities.”
Some of those former Mardi Gras Upriver queens and kings came to the museum on Saturday to view their own items in the exhibit.
The exhibit begins just a couple of weeks before Jefferson’s 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade and event.
This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver, is themed “Steampunk Upriver,” and the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Queen Mab Ball was hosted Saturday evening at the Jefferson Visitor’s Center, where this year’s King and Queen were crowned.
This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver theme, “Steampunk Upriver,” is a carry over from last year’s event theme which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic of 2021.
To understand this year’s Steampunk Upriver theme, one has to understand the term, “steampunk,” in general, which describes an aesthetic which is best described as “Victorian era-science fiction.”
“Futuristic, yet retro at the same time, steampunk is truly one-of-a-kind,” the Steampunk Avenue Blog describes. “The genre blends the aesthetic and technology of the 19th century with elements of science fiction. Its literary and audiovisual works take place in an alternate reality where technological progress is based not on electricity, but on the steam engine.”
The “Gowns, Crowns and Art of Mardi Gras,” exhibit is included in the regular admission cost of the museum and the museum.
The exhibit is located inside the Jefferson Historical Museum, located at 223 W. Austin St. in Jefferson. For more information, call the museum at (903) 665-2775.
The Krewe of Hebe’s annual Doo Dah Parade will kick off this year’s festivities at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 in downtown Jefferson, followed that night by live music, the carnival and vendor booths.
This year’s grand parade will kick off at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 26 in downtown Jefferson and the weekend long event will include a carnival, vendors, crafts, shopping, food, live music and more.
This year’s featured live music will be provided by the Darrin Morris Band at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The annual Children’s parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at Feb. 27 in the streets of downtown Jefferson.
Wrist bands for weekend access will be available for $10 each at the entertainment tent. One dollar from each wristband sale will be donated the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Marion County Toys for Tots program.
To find out more about the ball, the Mardi Gras Upriver weekend, including a full entertainment lineup and schedule of events, or to join the Krewe of Hebe, visit the website at www.mardigrasupriver.com.
To find out more about the museum’s exhibits, visit the museum’s website at www.jeffersonmuseum.com.