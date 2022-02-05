JEFFERSON — A Jefferson museum will soon host its first ever exhibit in honor of the town’s rich history with the annual Mardi Gras celebration.
The Jefferson Historical Museum will soon present its newest exhibit, “Gowns, Crowns and Art of Mardi Gras,” which will be shown Feb. 12 through March 1.
“This special exhibit will feature selected items from some of Jefferson’s previous Mardi Gras celebrations,” Jefferson Historical Society and Museum Board member Lisa Barry said Friday. “It will include examples of apparel worn by former Mardi Gras queens, as well as, artwork commemorating past themes that have been used as part of Jefferson’s annual Mardi Gras festivities.”
The exhibit begins just a week before Jefferson’s 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade and event, hosted each year by the Krewe of Hebe.
This year’s 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver, themed “Steampunk Upriver,” is set for Feb. 25-27 in downtown Jefferson, with the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Queen Mab Ball set for 8 p.m. to midnight on Feb. 12 at the Jefferson Visitor’s Center.
The “Gowns, Crowns and Art of Mardi Gras,” exhibit is included in the regular admission cost of the museum and the museum is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The exhibit is located inside the Jefferson Historical Museum, located at 223 W. Austin St. in Jefferson. For more information, call the museum at (903) 665-2775.
This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver theme, “Steampunk Upriver,” is a carry over from last year’s event theme which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic of 2021.
To understand this year’s Steampunk Upriver theme, one has to understand the term, “steampunk,” in general, which describes an aesthetic which is best described as “Victorian era-science fiction.”
“Futuristic, yet retro at the same time, steampunk is truly one-of-a-kind,” the Steampunk Avenue Blog describes. “The genre blends the aesthetic and technology of the 19th century with elements of science fiction. Its literary and audiovisual works take place in an alternate reality where technological progress is based not on electricity, but on the steam engine.”
The Krewe of Hebe’s annual Doo Dah Parade will kick off this year’s festivities at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 in downtown Jefferson, followed that night by live music, the carnival and vendor booths.
This year’s grand parade will kick off at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 26 in downtown Jefferson and the weekend long event will include a carnival, vendors, crafts, shopping, food, live music and more.
This year’s feature live music will be provided by the Darrin Morris Band at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The annual Children’s parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at Feb. 27 in the streets of downtown Jefferson.
Wrist bands for weekend access will be available for $10 each at the entertainment tent. One dollar from each wristband sale will be donated the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Marion County Toys for Tots program.
Just before the annual Mardi Gras Upriver weekend, this year’s Mardi Gras King and Queen will be crowned at the annual Queen Mab Ball. The ball serves as the coronation for the 2022 King and Queen, as well as a fundraiser for the Krewe and its many events throughout the year.
To find out more about the ball, the Mardi Gras Upriver weekend, including a full entertainment line up and schedule of events, or to join the Krewe of Hebe, visit the website at www.mardigrasupriver.com.