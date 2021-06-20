JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Community Center was buzzing with activity on Saturday as FRESH, a nonprofit mentoring group for youth, hosted its first annual Juneteenth Celebration in partnership with Robert Rhone and Friends.
The event kicked off the festivities with a parade through Jefferson on Saturday, followed by activities at the Jefferson Community Center for the whole family.
“This is our first year and we had an amazing turnout,” FRESH Founder April Taylor Johnson said.
FRESH, which stands for “Future, Respectful, Educated, Successful and Humble,” mentors youth through fun, free and enriching activities, she said.
“This is our first year and we will be back,” she said. “This is an annual event. This year we had the parade, vendors, bounce houses, domino tournaments, spades tournaments, cornhole and horseshoes and we have live DJs and free food.”
Johnson said the event is important to celebrate the nation’s newest federal holiday and the meaning behind it.
“We are having a celebration,” she said. “Our people (Black people) have been through a lot and we are coming together to spread love, unity and peace.”
Johnson said with the official recognition of Juneteenth as a national holiday, celebrating is a great way to honor the people who helped make it happen.
“Having Juneteenth as a federal holiday now helps to recognize all of the hard work done for years by those that came before us,” she said.
The group is co-hosting the Juneteenth activities with Robert Rhone and Friends.