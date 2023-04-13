Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are producing radio plays that are taken from the famous movies of the same name, “Casablanca” and “The Maltese Falcon” to be performed on April 21 and 22 at the VFW Building on Hay. 59 beginning 7 p.m. each evening.
Director for the two shows is board member Jane Maddox of Austin. The Players started doing radio plays some years ago when the group produced two Sam Spade, Detective, radio shows that were listened to regularly by the audiences of the 30s, 40s and early 50s, before television broadcasting became the top entertainment for at-home listening.
One play, “The Maltese Falcon”, is a Sam Spade play and the part of Spade will be played by the talented actor Joe Todaro of Shreveport. He is also playing the lead, Rick, in the other radio script, “Casablanca”.
Todaro has had a number of lead roles with the Players for the last 15 years even though he lives and works in Shreveport where he also directs and does technical work at the Hooks Performance Center of the First United Methodist Church. Until recently, he was also a board member of the Players organization but pressing personal issues caused his recent resignation of that post.
Ticket prices are $15 per adult and $8 for children and the plays are rated PG, suitable for all the family. There is somewhat limited seating for the production and early ticket purchases should be made by going to The Willow Tree in Jefferson or purchasing online at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com.