Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players is looking for an angel — or at least some male who could be a wee bit “angelic” for a short period of time.
Its all in the name of casting the part of Clarence in the upcoming production of “It’s A Wonderful Life : The Live Radio Script” from 1946.
For those of you who might remember the beloved film of the same name that starred Jimmy Stewart, the play was adapted as a radio script by Joe Landry but is seldom seen in the area.
According to director Marcia Thomas, we could actually use two men, one as the Angel (who has a reduced number of lines that are read), and the other is an Announcer among other characters.
The Angel could be played by a young person or an older person, but he does have to dress in all white. She went on to say that the radio script was written for only five persons to play many roles and all the roles will be read so there would be no memorizing lines.
The show is scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10 and any male wishing to make their stage debut is welcome to contact her at JeffersonTheatre@aol.com or by phone to 903-665-8243