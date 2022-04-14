JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department arrested a suspect who reportedly robbed an Exxon convenience store before breaking into Napa Auto Parts on Wednesday night.
James Earl Warren Jr., 33, has been charged with assault on a peace officer, robbery, burglary, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
“On April 13, at approximately 8 p.m., officers of the Jefferson Police Department responded to the Exxon located at 101 N. Walcott St., regarding a disturbance,” Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez noted in a press release. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male later identified as 33-year-old James Earl Warren Jr. had robbed the convenience store and left on foot.”
Perez said while waiting for the owner of the store to arrive, Marion County dispatch was advised that a burglar alarm was activated at Napa Auto Parts, located at 201 W. Broadway St.
“An officer responded to the store and located Warren walking around inside of the store unarmed but apparently on an unknown substance,” Perez said.
After failing to comply with the officer’s orders to leave the store, the officer attempted to detain Warren using a taser, but was unsuccessful, Perez said.
“Warren then grew more agitated and began fighting the officer,” Perez noted. “After multiple attempts to subdue him failed, Warren fled on foot and was apprehended by responding officers shortly after on W. Broadway, in front of the Jefferson Primary School.”
Warren was treated at the scene by Christus EMS for injuries sustained during the burglary. He was then taken to the Marion County Jail.
The officer that was assaulted by Warren suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, Perez shared.
“The Jefferson Police Department wants to thank the following agencies that assisted: Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife,” Perez said.