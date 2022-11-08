It is No-Shave November season at Jefferson Police Department as the law enforcement agency participates in the charitable event to benefit Dallas Children’s Medical Center.
“Jefferson PD has teamed up with Jefferson Adopt-a-Cop in hosting this fundraiser,” said Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez. “As the police chief of the department, I find great honor in leading an agency where its officers continue to want to give more after making many sacrifices.”
The fundraiser is ongoing now through Nov. 30. Chief Perez noted that during the month-long No-Shave November fundraiser, participating officers will be allowed to deviate from their normal dress for a great cause as donations collected will benefit Dallas Children’s Medical Center.
“While participating, officers will be in competition with each other on raising the most donations; when making a donation, individuals will have the option of selecting which officer the donation is named in,” the police chief explained. “The officer receiving the most donations in his or her name will have the great benefit of bragging rights.”
Donations can be brought to the Jefferson Police Department located at 106 N. Alley St. in Jefferson. Keeping with the spirit of teamwork, the police chief said he’s thrilled to participate in the fundraiser as well.
“I’m proud to be a part of a team that is truly committed to community and servant leadership,” Chief Perez said.