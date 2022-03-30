A 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police said he barricaded himself and hostages in a Jefferson home.
Andrew Christopher Campbell has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and unlawful restraint. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.
Jefferson police were called around 5 a.m. Wednesday to the area around Common Street and Texas Street for reports of shots being fired in the area. After speaking to a witness, police determined a hostage situation was taking place at a home in the 900 block of Common Street.
“Immediate assistance was requested and provided by Harrison County Emergency Response Team to help safely resolve the conflict,” Chief Florentino Perez said in a statement.”The hostages were released uninjured from the residence and the team was able to apprehend the suspect.”
Perez thanked the Jefferson ISD Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and the Marshall Police Department for their assistance.