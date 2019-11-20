JEFFERSON — The Jefferson city council on Tuesday unanimously voted to accept the resignation of Jefferson Police Chief Gary Amburn.
Amburn, who will have served in law enforcement 50 years upon his date of retirement, will serve his last day at the Jefferson department on Dec. 31.
Jefferson Mayor Bubba Haggard said on Tuesday the police chief job will now be posted on job openings for the city and the search for the new chief will begin.
Amburn, who served as Jefferson police chief for a combined 20 years during his three times of employment with the city, currently oversees five other full time police officers.
Amburn said he is looking forward to dusting off his tackle box and fishing pole now that his retirement is around the corner.
“I will hopefully be doing a lot of fishing,” he said on Tuesday. “I have some rental properties that I will be working on and my wife Barbara travels with her work so I’m looking forward to traveling with her.”
Amburn said he has appreciated his time working with the Jefferson community.
“I have enjoyed the people more than anything,” he said. “Jefferson is made up of a special group of people and I love the town and its people.”
Amburn started his law enforcement career on Jan. 1, 1970 in Kaufman.
“I then went to Terrell, then Lewisville as a chief deputy on the southern end of Denton County,” he said. “I’ve worked in Cass County as a deputy and Jefferson Police Department.”