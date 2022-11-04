Jefferson police collect 37 pounds of medicine at Drug Take Back event

The Jefferson Police Department reported their National DEA Prescription Take-Back event last weekend proved successful.
“Even with the bad weather, we were able to collect 37 lbs!” the department shared on Facebook.
Several area law enforcement agencies participated in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event helps people dispose of unwanted, expired or unused medications and is a collective effort from the Drug Enforcement Administration and area substance abuse prevention groups.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, more than half of those over age 12 who abuse prescription drugs said they got them from friends and family, sometimes taking them from an unattended medicine cabinet.
“Each year over 2 million prescriptions are written and filled in East Texas. That averages to nearly 2 prescriptions for every single East Texan,” said Mindy Robertson, data coordinator for Region 4 Prevention Resource Center for the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. “Two-thirds of teens who misused pain relievers in the past year say that they got them from family, friends, and their medicine cabinets. Teens have reported that prescription medicines are free and easy to find in parents’ and especially grandparents’ medicine cabinets.”
Abuse of prescription drugs in the East Texas region dropped more than 30 percent from 2016 to 2018, and another 30 percent from 2018 to 2020, according to the Texas School Survey, an anonymous Texas A&M survey of 7-12th grade students across the state of Texas.