Jefferson police launch new online anonymous reporting form

The Jefferson Police Department has announced the launch of a new online anonymous incident report form.
The form “will allow the citizens of Jefferson to report an incident to the department, by filling out a quick questionnaire,” the department said in a Facebook post.
“The form will be electronically sent to the department and officers will be notified immediately,” the department said. “After filling out the form, you may choose to leave your name and phone number if you wish to be contacted. We hope this allows us to better serve our community!”
The form is available on the Jefferson Police Department’s Facebook page, as well as https://forms.gle/mpGsEaGseuLFJtX98.
The form asks a handful of questions:
- What is the address of the incident?
- Who are the people involved in the incident?
- What are the descriptions of the involved parties?
- What is occurring?
- A field to list any other pertinent information
- Two optional fields for a name and phone number