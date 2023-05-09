Jefferson police arrested a man Saturday night after they said he stole a water truck, fled from police on foot, and caused the stolen truck to hit a police vehicle after not putting in park.
Blas Alvarez Martinez, 36, of Houston was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention and duty on striking unattended vehicle, in addition to being held on a Fort Bend County warrant for debit card or credit card abuse.
Jefferson police were called on Saturday after a person reported that a stolen white water truck was heading south on U.S. 59.
“They advised the owner of the truck was tracking it via GPS and advised dispatch that the vehicle should not be moving nor did he give the unknown person driving the vehicle permission to operate the truck,” JPD said in a press release.
“Officers responded and located the vehicle on US 59 and followed the vehicle into the CEFCO parking lot. The vehicle continued through the parking lot behind the building,” JPD said. “When an attempt was made to stop the truck by the activation of emergency lights, the operator of the truck then immediately exited the cab and ran towards the railroad tracks behind CEFCO. Additional officers began arriving on scene to assist with the fleeing suspect. The suspect was located near the railroad track and was taken into custody.”
Police said when the man first got out of the truck to flee, he failed to put it in park — causing it to collide with a responding officer’s vehicle.
“No injuries occurred during the arrest of Martinez. And, the owner of the stolen truck was able to reclaim it,” JPD said.