JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Christmas parade and Enchanted Forest lighting Ceremony at Lions Park has been postponed until 6 p.m. Sunday, officials announced Saturday.
The parade line up will begin at 4 p.m. in downtown Jefferson on Sunday and the parade route will end at Lions Park for the kick off of the Enchanted Forest.
The Enchanted Forest will stay lit up at the park throughout the month of December. The Enchanted Forest is made up of decorated Frasier Fir Christmas trees by city civic organizations, businesses or individuals who purchased a tree and decorated it, benefiting the Jefferson Lions Club’s scholarship fund.
For more information, visit the Jefferson Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/JeffersonTxLionsClub