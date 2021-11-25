JEFFERSON — East Texans looking to warm up from the coming cooler temperatures can wrap their hands around a cup of warm wassail during the fifth annual Historic Jefferson Wassail Walk.
Held each holiday season and now in its fifth year, the Historic Jefferson Wassail Walk allows guests to shop the bayou city’s downtown shops, antique stores and other businesses while also sampling each participating business’ best cup of Wassail.
Wassail is a traditional German drink, mostly consumed during the holiday season, made with apple cider, citrus of some form, and winter herbs. The drink is usually served in two forms, either non-alcoholic or with alcohol.
More than 20 stores and businesses in downtown Jefferson participate in each year in the Historic Jefferson Wassail Walk.
The Wassail Walk begins at noon on Dec. 4, and guests are asked to leave a vote for their favorite wassail at their preferred businesses. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place businesses.
Any remaining businesses or stores wishing to participate should contact the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/2864721520462051 or contact Made in the Shade at (903) 665-8966.