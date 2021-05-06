JEFFERSON — The Texas Department of Transportation Atlanta Division announced Wednesday a railroad crossing outside of Jefferson will be closed to travelers next week due to repairs.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11, Union Pacific Railroad workers will close the railroad crossing at FM 2208 in Marion County, just southwest of Jefferson.
Motorists traveling FM 2208 that day will need to find an alternate route. Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs to the railroad crossing.
Traffic will be detoured on a signed route on U.S. 59, FM 1997, FM 3001 and FM 2208. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.
Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes or construction work can call the TxDOT Jefferson maintenance section at 903-665-2692 for more information.