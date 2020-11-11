JEFFERSON — The railroad crossing at Farm-to-Market Road 2208 in Jefferson will close for repairs on Nov. 19, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, or until the work is completed, the railroad crossing at FM 2208 will be closed to thru traffic, TXDOT Atlanta spokesman Marcus Sandifer said Tuesday.
“Motorists who normally travel FM 2208 southwest of Jefferson will need to find an alternate route on Thursday, Nov. 19,” Sandifer said. “Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs to the railroad crossing.”
Signs will detour traffic on routes to U.S. 59, FM 1997, FM 3001 and FM 2208. Signs will also warn drivers of the closure before they approach the railroad crossing.
The railroad crossing was also closed in February for repairs.
Questions about the road closure, detour routes or construction work should be directed to TXDOT’s Jefferson maintenance section at 903-665-2692.