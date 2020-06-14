JEFFERSON — A currently concealed Confederate statue on the grounds of the 1912 Marion County Courthouse was the focal point of a peaceful protest in Jefferson Saturday as participants marched to the perimeter, calling for the removal of the monument, which they say represents a dark racist past.
“The biggest thing we want everybody to starting understanding is that… we have to come to this courthouse just to conduct every day business,” said Rickey Harrington, who organized the protest along with other members of the Jefferson Community Center board.
“We have to come in there and pass something that doesn’t symbolize equality,” he said.
“That’s not right,” Harrington protested, as the crowd agreed with an “Amen.”
More than 60 protesters joined in the cause. The group met at the Jefferson Transportation Center, hoisting signs that advocated for peace and equality. Belting out hymns and spirituals, they proceeded down Austin Street and marched around the courthouse proximity first to the tune of “Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around, gonna keep on walking, keep on talking, walking up the King’s Highway.”
The group continued with chants of: “Black Lives Matter; All Lives Matter; Our Voices will be Heard”, as they came to a rest near the location of the statue. The protesters huddled closer as they sang the key anthem of the civil rights movement, “We Shall Overcome.”
“We’re praying for the people of this nation,” said Milton Holland, local minister. “Most of all we come today praying that we can all, like Martin Luther King Jr. said he had a dream of black men and white men and all walking down the street hand-in-hand.”
Referencing arguments from proponents of the statue being a part of history, Harrington said while it is a part of history, those it offends shouldn’t have to be confronted on a daily basis with symbols associated with segregation and slavery.
“It doesn’t symbolize a good part of American history,” said Harrington. “That was a dark part of our history, so let’s put it where it belongs.”
A handful of white protesters, who joined in the march, concurred and offered their suggestions of relocating it to what they think would be a more befitting place.
“That statue doesn’t need to be there, so my thought is we might reach some middle ground and get it put into a museum someplace if they think it’s historical,” suggested local attorney Jim Finstrom. “It shouldn’t be out in public as a source of this is what we’re supposed to be admiring.”
Fellow white protester Blake Harrist said he’s always been disturbed by the statue.
“I’m a third generation Jefferson native and I’m also a teacher,” said Harrist. “That Confederate statue bothered me my whole life.
“It was originally put in Oakwood Cemetery where the Confederate are buried here and then at some point after desegregation they moved it, as sort of a back-handed message,” said Harrist. “So I’m here to see either it go back to Oakwood or a museum or Caddo Lake, whichever.”
The monument is currently boxed in a crate due to ongoing renovations at the historic courthouse.
Harrington said they’ve advocated for the removal before, to no avail. He said they decided now was a great time to renew their outcry as communities, globally, are starting to recall for the removal of Confederacy symbols, in the wake of protests over the May 25 officer-involved killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man died of asphyxiation as a white Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Personal accounts/pleas
Protesters Saturday took the moment to share their own personal accounts of racial profiling and discrimination.
Lessie Cole shared how she was pulled over by police in Nacogdoches and treated like a criminal.
“They stopped me, asking me where I was going,” said Cole.
“I have the right if I want to drive in a Mercedes Benz, if I want to drive in a Volkswagen, so don’t stop me and have me on the side of the road, have K-9s, three or four police, have me on the side of the road in the heat 45 minutes,” she cried. “I have the right to go to Houston; I’m not a drug dealer. I done worked to pay my dues.”
Cole said she’s standing up for justice. She’s particularly afraid for the future generation.
“As a black mother that has a son that has fought for this country, I’m tired of having to have a talk with my son, telling him to be at home at a certain time,” Cole said. “He has a right. He fought for this country. I’m tired of us having to tip-toe where we’re going. We are children of God.”
She encouraged others to let their voices be heard. Regarding the statue, she said she doesn’t feel welcomed downtown.
“The only time I come downtown is to pay my taxes or go get my tag, so we should be able to come (without feeling intimidated),” she said. “That needs to come down.”
In his prayer, William Scott, pastor of Berean Baptist Church, said what the nation needs is a change of heart. Finstrom said he knows many of the protesters and ministers and wanted to stand with them.
“What’s going on today shouldn’t be happening, so I’m sympathetic to the cause immensely,” said Finstrom.
Harrist, who brought along is 4-year-old daughter, said they’ve been exercising their First Amendment right.
Sarah Kobal, a newcomer to Jefferson, said she’s also been upset with the current state of unrest. Introducing herself as a Yankee, the New Jersey native and Air Force veteran, said she watched her own parents face criticism in their plight to integrate schools in the late 60s, early ‘70s.
“Both their lives were threatened. Both their cars were damaged beyond drivable,” she recalled.
She said she was particularly proud of her father’s success to integrate the New Jersey school board.
“I’m proud of that; but this crap upsets me,” she said of current injustices.
Moving forward
Harrington, who is also the county’s Democratic Party chair, encouraged all to exercise their right to vote in order to get change. Harrington noted the local black community is in need of representation.
“We don’t have a county commissioner; no police, no school board people — nobody to represent our voices,” he said. “We can’t do nothing but cry out loud and go to bed. They still have their knee on our neck.
“Let — Me — Breathe!” he appealed, reflecting on the words of Floyd as he pleaded for his life.