JEFFERSON — When it comes to serving up an interesting dose of historical facts paired with a good helping of paranormal activity, few East Texas towns can offer up the combination better than the bayou town of Jefferson — and one of its most noted homes for combining the two ingredients is the Culberson House.
Located in the heart of downtown Jefferson on North Walnut Street, the Culberson House looks a little different today than it did upon its construction in 1861, and though only a family of four currently lives within its walls, there are some hangers-on who refuse to leave.
“We often have people report activity on the stairs, mainly the landing at the top,” Culberson House owner Pam Baker said on Wednesday. “We are going to let the investigators set up their equipment on the stairs Saturday since that’s the hot-spot where we have the most activity reported. It seems to be a female energy.”
Investigators from all over the Ark-la-tex are set to search out proof of the home’s ghostly inhabitants on Saturday during Jodi Breckenridge’s bi-annual History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference at the Jefferson Visitor’s Center.
The conference allows nighttime investigations at some of Jefferson’s most notorious haunts and Pam and her husband Rob Baker are opening up the Culberson House to the public on Saturday for the first time in several years.
“We bought the house in December of 2017 and we just hosted our second annual Halloween party here last Saturday,” Pam said. “We decided to open the home to the public for History, Haunts and Legends and before now, I don’t think the home has been open for public tours since the 1990s.”
While Pam and Rob, originally from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, fell in love with Jefferson and the Culberson House for the history and beautiful architecture, they can’t help but get a kick out of the ghost stories that came with it.
“I know there’s a cat spirit in the kitchen because I’ve felt the fur rub against my leg,” Pam said. “As a pet owner, you can tell the difference between fur and air blowing on your leg and you can even tell the difference between cat and dog fur — this is cat fur.”
Pam’s mother Barbara Cavalier, who lives nearby in her own historic and haunted downtown Jefferson home, agrees, saying she has felt the cat spirit herself.
“You can definitely tell it’s cat fur, it’s substantial,” Cavalier said.
While the original part of the house is the front rooms and the back part of the house, including the mother in law suite or carriage house in the back of the property were added later, hauntings happen in both the old and new part of the home.
“The stairs are not original to the home,” Rob said. “They were placed in here after being salvaged from another old home, though we don’t know which one.”
Pam said the female entity reported on the stairs’ landing area seems to have come with the stairs and is not original to the Culberson House.
“We had a man here who knew nothing about the house or its history and he said he was picking up a female energy on the stairs but she was confused, then he asked if the stairs were original to the home,” Pam said. “I told him no and he said it was as if the woman was confused about where she was or where to go.”
Pam said other than the cat spirit in the kitchen, she hasn’t really had many paranormal encounters, other than her dogs barking at seemingly nothing from time to time, or thinking she sees things out of the corner of her eye.
She said her teenage daughter has experienced the most activity, maybe because she’s the youngest in the home.
“She’s been locked out of the bathroom before when she was just in there, and she’s had doors open and close on her with no one there,” Pam said. “But I don’t feel that’s it’s anything negative. I made a pact with the house when we moved in that whoever was here would stay in their lane and I’d stay in mine. I’m kind of a chicken. I don’t really want to see anything.”
When former owner Bonnie and Jim Stewart did a massive renovation and restoration on the Culberson House, Pam said she was told workers refused to work at the home after a certain time.
“They wouldn’t work here when it was dark outside,” Pam said.
Pam said she feels whatever entities might linger in the home are friendly and realize that she and her family are there because they love the home.
“I feel like whatever is here is protective,” she said.
Rob said he’s done some research on the home and found that the original man who built the house moved to Jefferson on a wagon trail with his family from Alabama.
“David Culberson had two sons, Robert and Charles and Charles went on to become a representative of Texas and a Texas governor,” Rob said. “David Culberson made a name for himself in Jefferson by serving as one of the defense attorneys for Abe Rothschild, the man who killed Diamond Bessie, and David helped get Abe acquitted.”
The Diamond Bessie Moore murder trial is one of Jefferson’s most notorious historical facts.
A beautiful young Diamond Bessie traveled on holiday to Jefferson with her beau Abe Rothschild in 1877 and the volatile couple ended up having an argument one afternoon, which ended when Abe shot and killed Bessie and left her body down by the bayou while he hightailed it out of town.
The townsfolk in Jefferson at the time felt for Diamond Bessie and paid for her funeral and burial at nearby Oakwood Cemetery, ironically where David Culberson and his family still rest today.
Rothschild was later acquitted for the murder, with the help of Culberson, despite his guilt, though he was eventually killed by a runaway wagon in the middle of a street not long after the trial.
The Diamond Bessie Murder trial is re-enacted each year in Jefferson during the annual Pilgrimage.
Those itching for a peek inside the Culberson House can still buy tickets for the History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference set for Saturday.
Tickets to the History, Haunts and Legends Paranormal Conference may be purchased in advance online at www.jeffersonghostwalk.com or by calling 903-601-3375.
Tickets to the conference are $75 each for a VIP ticket, which includes both the daytime speakers and vendors, as well as the nighttime investigations. Tickets to the daytime speakers and vendors are $35 each and tickets to the nighttime investigations only are $50 each.