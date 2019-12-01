JEFFERSON — Lions Park in downtown Jefferson was packed with visitors Saturday evening as guests huddled in darkness waiting for a special someone to flip the switch to the annual Enchanted Forest lighted trees display.
That special someone turned out to be Grace Williams from McLeod who had traveled to the bayou town to see the decorated trees but mostly to see Santa Claus.
The man himself made a special appearance on Saturday to celebrate with the Jefferson Lions Club as they lit their 125 decorated Christmas trees in Lions Park. The trees will remain up throughout the new year.
The decorated and lit trees have been bought and decked out by different East Texas organizations and donors in an effort to raise money for the Jefferson Lions Club's scholarship program benefiting Jefferson High School seniors.
Funds raised from the Enchanted Forest also helps out the club’s activity fund throughout the year.
This year, club member Mary Spearman also made and sold decorated wreaths that were draped around the park’s gazebo to help with the fundraiser.
The Jefferson High School Ag students helped the club members set up the trees in the park.
The trees are lit up every night at Lions Park and each tree has a plaque in front of it, notifying visitors who purchased and decorated it.
Each year, the Enchanted Forest draws hundreds of visitors to view the different decorated and themed Christmas trees.
"We have different fundraisers throughout the year that go toward the different programs we offer but the Enchanted Forest pretty much independently funds our scholarship program," Jefferson Lions Club President Wendy Looney said previously.
Those wanting to view the trees can visit the display at Lions Park, 1200 Louisiana Street in Jefferson.