JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Krewe of Hebe has been hard at work this holiday season collecting toys for area children and 2020 is going to prove even busier as the organization prepares for the 31st annual Mardi Gras Upriver in downtown Jefferson.
“We by far had the best year for Marion County Toys for Tots this Christmas season,” Krewe of Hebe President Amanda Turner said Friday.
The Krewe of Hebe sponsors and raises money to purchase gifts for Marion county children each year for Marion County Toys for Tots.
“We helped more than 130 families, with more than 350 children this Christmas,” Turner said.
Families in need must fill out an application proving they are a resident of Marion county in order to receive assistance each holiday season.
Turner said each year, those with an approved application receive gifts but this year was more plentiful than ever for the children.
“We were able to do so much more for every single child this year due to the number of toy donations and financial donations we received,” she said. “We were able to buy 18 bikes and helmets this year, more than we’ve ever been able to give.”
Turner said every child’s name was put in a box and a drawing was held to see who received the bikes and helmets.
“We had a generous donor who gave money last year specifically for the purchase of bicycles in honor of his friend,” she said. “This year, that same donor donated money in memory of another friend who introduced him to music so we were able to buy keyboards and guitars. We had just a ton of donors this year.”
The community also really stepped up to provide toys for the cause this Christmas as well, Turner said.
“We had well over 1,300 toys, books and stocking stuffers donated this year at our drop off locations and we had several community partners collecting toys as well,” she said. “Miss Jefferson held a toy drive at the high school and the elementary held a drive, as well as Blue Cross Blue Shield in Marshall. We usually have about 200 toys donated each year.”
Turner said the financial donations matched the generous toy donations.
“It was amazing,” she said. “We collected $26,000 and were able to buy about 1,300 more toys. We gave out more than 2,600 toys to more than 350 children this Christmas.”
The financial donations were collected from the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Casino Night Fundraiser event, as well as from donations and wristband sells during Mardi Gras Upriver 2019.
“We collect $1 for each wristband sold to the Entertainment Tent during Mardi Gras Upriver each year,” Turner said. “Amanda Powell at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Marshall also hosted a Christmas in July toy drive and collection.”
With Christmas come and gone, the Krewe of Hebe is now switching to Mardi Gras mode to prepare for downtown Jefferson’s 31st annual Mardi Gras Upriver weekend, which sees thousands visit the town each year.
“This year’s theme is Holiday on the Bayou and it’s set for Feb. 21, 22 and 23,” Turner said. “We will officially kick off Mardi Gras Upriver 2020 during our annual Krazy Hat Party on Jan. 11.”
The Krazy Hat Part is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 at McGarity’s Restaurant and Saloon No. 61 in Jefferson.
“This year, each float is a holiday,” Turner said. “We have a St. Patty’s Day float, a Christmas float, Day of the Dead, Cinco de Mayo, Mardi Gras, Armed Forces Day and even an Elvis’ birthday float so far.”
Those wishing to participate in Mardi Gras Upriver 2020, whether in the parade or as a vendor, can still register by visiting the Krewe’s website at https://www.mardigrasupriver.com/
“We will have a full schedule of our entertainment updated on the website by Monday evening, “ Turner said. “In our Entertainment Tent this year, we have five bands, including two local artists, Wes Jeans and Adrian Johnston.”
Turner said the renovation of the historic Marion County Courthouse which is currently underway will require parade goers to find alternative locations to stand and observe the parade.
“The parade route will not change. Safety is always our priority each year so parade goers will need to spread out on Austin Street and find alternative places to stand and observe the parade rather than standing in front of the courthouse,” she said. “There is a barricade around the courthouse so that doesn’t leave much room for people to stand in front of it while still allowing room for the parade to safely go by.”
Turner said alternative streets to stand and observe the parade are Vale and Polk Streets.
“We usually have the parade announcers and judges on the courthouse steps during the parade but this year they will be moved to the top patio on Sammy’s Prime Time Steakhouse,” she said.
“We will have more details coming about where people can stand as we get closer to Mardi Gras Upriver weekend,” Turner said. “People with questions or wanting to see updates can visit our Facebook page.”
The Facebook page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/MardiGrasUpriverJeffersonTexas/
“Safety is our priority,” Turner said. “We want everyone, our parade participants and bead catchers, to have a great time and be safe.”
Following the Krazy Hat Party on Jan. 11, the Krewe will host its annual Queen Mab Ball on Feb. 8 with the Mardi Gras Upriver 2020 King and Queen.