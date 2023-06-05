Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players Announce “I Am……Patsy Cline!” Play

The Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players recently announced their final production of the 34th season, an original play with music titled “I Am……Patsy Cline!”
“I Am……Patsy Cline!” is a new musical life and career series production about the popular late country and pop singer Patsy Cline. The production is directed and written by Marcia Thomas and will feature only one performance on June 30.
Featuring Sheila Fox and the Caddo Kats in the musical roles of Patsy Cline and her musicians, “I Am……Patsy Cline!” is set in a historic radio studio where the host of a popular radio show promoting country and western stars, Zip Zelmber, interviews people in Cline’s life who helped to push her into stardom over the years she performed.
The cast also includes Seth Necessary, Debbie Graves, Gary Eigenmann and Blake Altman. Patsy Cline will be played by Sheila Fox and her husband, Alan, and his musicians are played by Terry Salyar, Ricky Roach and Stephen Buckalew. The musicians are featured on the radio show in a new series called “I Am……” where many of the hit songs recorded by Cline will be played during the “broadcast.”
“I Am……Patsy Cline!” was written by Thomas as part of the Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players annual July 4th show, which was a tradition founded by the group for the holiday in 1989. This year’s performance will be hosted by radio station KCVJ.
The production will be featured for a single performance on Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Visitor Building located at 305 Austin St. in the downtown area. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first sold basis at The Willow Tree or online at www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com for $20 per person. Tickets are set to go on sale on June 3.