JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are set to host their annual YNOT Awards in celebration of a season that carried despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The group’s first season began in November with a two show performance of, “Having Our Say.”
In the spring, despite the challenges from COVID-19, the group put together two radio shows from the 1940s and 1950s, called , “‘Sam Spade, Detective” and, “The Romance of Helen Trent.”
While other area Fourth of July celebrations were being canceled, the Opera House Theatre Players put together a two performance recreation of the vintage style USO shows that were held throughout World War II and the Korean War years.
Part of the proceeds from the USO shows went to help fund the Marion County Veterans Memorial Wall Fund.
In celebration of the season that stuck to the mantra, “the show must go on,” the YNOT Awards will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee Bar in downtown Jefferson.
Actors and singers who are nominated include: Mark McKay, Joe Todaro, Fran Hurley, Keith Lack, Sara Davis, Don Harris, Hollis Shadden, Johanna Eppley, Lisa Daye, Penny Mann,Billy Ramsey, Myra Frye, Rosemarie Ramsire and Riley Cox.
Technicians who worked during the season but were not nominated included Scott Imhof, Jonathan Elm, musician Wes Hamilton and videographer Hugh Lewis.
“The slightly scaled back event with limited seating will be an evening of celebration and appreciation for the actors and technicians who work with the thespian group year in and year out,” Founder Marcia Thomas said in a statement. “Ballots are sent out to the members of the group for voting on the best in several categories including Best Actor and Actress in Drama/Comedy and in Musical Comedy productions.“
Each candidate will receive a certificate of appreciation and the winning names will receive a trophy.
The Rising Star Award will go to a young person who has participated in a season production.
The selections by board members for several local awards including the Lucille M. Terry Cultural and Performing Arts Award, the Dorothy Award, the Good Neighbor Award and the Sherry’s Big Heart Award will also be presented.
The Terry Award winner will be profiled in the groups new brochure.
According to Thomas, there will have to be a ceiling limit of 30 on the number of persons that can attend the event. Extra guests will not be able to attend and membership, as well as actors have been notified to make reservations early.
Complimentary wine, punch and snacks will be provided and the event is free to attend.
Members who have joined as a couple may attend together with early notification.
For more information, call 903-665-8243. Social distancing will be observed and masks are optional.