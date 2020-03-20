Staff Report
JEFFERSON — The COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus, has claimed another East Texas annual event as its victim.
The Women of Jefferson Organization (WOJO) on Thursday canceled plans for their annual Rabbit Run 5K and community Easter egg hunt at Lions Park in downtown Jefferson, set for April 4.
The event serves as an annual fundraiser for WOJO’s scholarship funds, benefitting Marion County high school seniors and working women returning to college.
In past events, thousands of dollars for area scholarships has been raised.
WOJO President and Jefferson’s Woman of the Year Mary Spearmon said Thursday the entire event is canceled with no plans to reschedule.
We regret to inform everyone that we will be cancelling the 2020 Rabbit Run/Walk 5K this year due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” she posted on Facebook. ”We will be refunding all participants that have pre-registered and we will be reaching out to all donors regarding their donations already made. We appreciate all the support so far and hope everyone stays safe and healthy.“