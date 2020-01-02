JEFFERSON — A Jefferson drive through safari park has a new addition just in time for the start of the new year, owner Jimmy Moore said on Wednesday.
“We have a baby zebra that was born on Monday,” Moore, owner of the Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari Park in Jefferson, said. “We haven’t gotten close enough to tell yet if it’s a boy or a girl because we want to give mama and baby plenty of room.”
The mother zebra Mazey, and the father zebra Maze, have been regular attractions at the safari for a while now and their newborn is sure to draw in just as many visitors for 2020.
Moore first opened his 300 acre ranch, that sits just two miles north of Jefferson on Highway 59 North, in 2018.
Moore ran eight-foot tall fencing around about 65 acres of his land to house more than 80 exotic foreign animals from countries across the globe.
“We’ve got a bunch of new deer and new donkeys,” Moore said on Wednesday. “We’re multiplying pretty fast. We also have a kangaroo and a tortoise now.”
His Lonesome Dove Exotic Drive Thru Safari and petting zoo will begin its winter hours today, opening at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and closing about 4:30 p.m. The winter hours will run through early spring.
The safari, located at 1782 Highway 59 North in Jefferson, boasts exotic species of deer, cattle, elk and antelope.Guests can grab some feed, roll down their windows and get up close views of Bob the Buffalo, Gloria the Longhorn, Steve the Camel, Mike the Alpaca, Dolly the Llama, a couple of zebras, zebu, donkeys, Scottish Highland cattle, Scimitar oryx, and pygmy goats to name a few.
Tickets are $12 per adult and $6 per child, with military personnel and first responders discounted at $10 each. Buckets of feed are $4 each for park goers to get an up close interaction with the exotic animals, Moore said.For more information about the new safari drive thru and for possible bad weather closings, visit its Facebook page at “Lonesome Dove Drive-Thru Safari,” or visit its website at www.lonesomedovedrivethrusafari.com.