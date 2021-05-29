JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s annual “Jefferson Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration” is returning this summer after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
The annual event, which benefits nonprofit groups including school organizations and the Jefferson Carnegie Library, draws thousands to the bayou city each July to celebrate the nation’s independence.
The Jefferson Fourth of July event is free and open to the public. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. on July 4 at Otstott Park in downtown Jefferson.
The fun begins with a children’s trike/bike parade, with special guest Uncle Sam himself making an appearance. The annual Fireworks Finale will kick off about 9:30 p.m. and they will be launched over the waters of the Big Cypress Bayou, by the downtown bridge.
The full schedule includes: Children’s Parade at 6 p.m., the Welcome Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance also at 6 p.m., folllowed by the Ice Cream Championship Judging at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Cake and Pie Auction benefiting the Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library at 7:30 p.m. The Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band will begin their performance at 8 p.m. at the Otstott Park Gazebo. The festivities wrap up before the fireworks show with the Quaker State 500 Duck Race at 9:30 p.m.
Guests are invited to attend the events, visit the booths hosted by area organizations and nonprofits and bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the fireworks show at the end of the night.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/760066614648259