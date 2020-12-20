JEFFERSON — The Salvation Army’s red buckets remain empty this year in Jefferson as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to the city’s bell ringers usually set up at store fronts this time of year.
Despite the lack of bell ringers, organizer Jim Finstrom said the Salvation Army is still collecting money to help Marion County residents in need during the coming 2021 year.
“Everything we collect this time of year with our bell ringers is used to help Marion County residents in need throughout the next year,” Finstrom said. “We are still collecting donations, we were just unable to have the bell ringers this year due to COVID-19.”
“We are avoiding the risk of covid infection to bell ringers and donors,” Finstrom said. “Donations may be made by check or money order payable to The Salvation Army and mailed to Jim Finstrom at P.O. Box 276, Jefferson, Tx 75657 and a receipt will be mailed back to you. All funds are used for good of Marion County citizens. These funds are managed by Community Services of Northeast, Texas, Inc. at 510 E. Bonham, Jefferson, Texas. “
Finstrom said those in need of assistance may contact the office by calling 903-665-9198 between 8 a.m. and noon on weekdays..
“The need is real and I thank you for your thoughts and assistance,” Finstrom said.
For questions or more information, call Finstrom at 903-930-7398.