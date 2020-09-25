JEFFERSON — The furry residents of Jefferson’s Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari took a road trip recently to visit their neighbors in senior resident facilities, in an effort to give them a much needed pick me up.
Horses, piglets, rabbits, dogs and other furry friends laid on the charm last week as they visited the senior residents of Wesley House Assisted Living and Heritage Hospice of Jefferson.
“We had another great road show today with Heritage Hospice and some animals,” Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari posted on its social media. “It truly is a treat to see so many older smiles and hear stories about the animals they owned when they were little.”
Many senior resident facilities have not been allowed to see friends and loved ones in recent months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic so the visit from the furry neighbors was a welcome surprise.
Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari Park will soon have a new attraction when its new passenger train and railroad track is completed. The customized passenger train has been in the works for months and will allow guests to take a ride out front of the safari park near the petting zoo.
Lonesome Dove Drive Thru Safari Park features more than 160 animals on several acres of land, in addition to a separate petting zoo area containing a camel and Scottish highland cows.
