JEFFERSON — Shoppers can visit historic downtown Jefferson on St. Patrick’s Day to luck out on some good deals and shopping fun during the annual “Shamrocks and Shenanigans,” shopping event.
From 10 a.m. to 5 pm. on March 20, about 15 downtown Jefferson stores have teamed up to host the special shopping event that will see customers walk out with special discounts and prizes.
Guests are encouraged to scour the stores as they search for a lucky shamrock or gold coin, which they can then take to the store counter for a discount or prize drawing.
“Some of the discounts may be for that store or for a different participating store,” Made in the Shade owner Angie Hudson said Wednesday. “The idea is to get visitors visiting as many downtown stores as possible.”
Hudson’s store is teaming up with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce to once again host the event.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “Participating stores will have a complimentary Irish drink for customers to try out.”
Guests are encouraged to wear green and shop ‘til they drop.
For more information about the event, follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/958003844603979