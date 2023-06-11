Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez sworn in Seth Buckner as the new police department chaplain recently.
“The roles of a police chaplain are to provide emotional, moral, and spiritual support to officers, staff, and their families as well as the community,” Perez said. “Pastor Buckner will act to assist us on numerous situations from grieving families to pastoral counseling, if requested.”
The chaplain role is an unpaid volunteer position.
“Police Chaplains take an oath; However, their commitment is specific only to duties of a chaplain based on the agency policy and does not include similar law enforcement authority,” Perez said. “Chaplains are bound by the same ethics as officers, as well as by departmental policies and procedures. Please help us in welcoming Chaplain Seth Buckner to the Jefferson Police Department Family.”