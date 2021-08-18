JEFFERSON — Guests on the Historic Jefferson Railway’s gas-powered locomotive train on Friday had quite the scare.
The train held its Friday the 13th special scary train rides in order to celebrate Aug. 13 falling on Friday the 13th.
Historic Jefferson Railway owners “Diamond” Don and Francene Rainey said the sold out train rides had a haunting good time.
“The riders heard a narrated story about ghosts in Jefferson and on the train property, as well as historic information of the ghosts that still exist around downtown Jefferson,” Francene said. “The ride took them through the dark and scary woods along the Big Cypress Bayou. While this was a family-friendly train, there was a startle or two along the way. Jason climbed aboard the train and you could hear the passengers screaming as it drove through the Diamond Don RV Park.”
Melissa Moit, the train manager, heard her granddaughter Addie Moit, 7, say “it was the best train ride ever.”
The weekend also included a Friday evening tailgate party contest at the Diamond Don RV Park and participants could hear the screams of train riders on the Friday the 13th train.
The winners to the tailgate contest, which were judged on ambiance, taste and menu, were Jason and Darla Elder, Alan and Jala Steele and Joe and Sandra Morgan, from MES Racing Team.
“The group cooked up the best tasting beans and ribs, with all the fixings,” Francene said. “The weekend closed out with a concert Saturday evening with Landry & Company at the Diamond Don Event Center. They are a Christian family band who played their unique style with a blend of country, rock blues and some of their own original music. There was a meet and greet supper that was enjoyed by all. Fireworks, with patriot music playing, was a great way to finish out the weekend.”
Future train rides, events
The train continues to operate with rides slated at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. each Saturday through Labor Day Weekend and rides include a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit to see a feeding of the eight live gators.
In honor of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the train will host a celebration with narrated rides on the gas-powered locomotive.
“Come see the ‘Support Our Troops’ display that honors the United States Military,” Francene said. “Active military personnel ride free.”
Diamond Don’s 19th annual Annual AHRMA International Vintage Motocross is set for Sept. 3-13.
“The International AHRMA Vintage Motocross includes Dual Sport Event on roads throughout northeast Texas on Wednesday and Thursday, Cross Country and Trials on Friday, Vintage Motocross on Saturday with Post-Vintage on Sunday,” Francene said. “100cc and XR200cc Revenge races are held on Saturday and Sunday.”
New to this year’s event is a Saturday evening vintage dirt track.
“The weekend will be full of motocross legends,” she said. “Come out and see Brad Lackey, Steve Wise, Trampas Parker and his son, Ricky and brother Heith, Trey Jorski, Guy Cooper, JoJo and brother, Ron, Johansen and event legend Billy Grossi. Be sure to watch for the Diamond Don Racing Team, a full contingent of very fast racers on the vintage friendly motocross track at Diamond Don RV Park, along with great spectator viewing areas. More than 1,000 people from all over the world turn out for this event, which is open to the public. Gate fees apply.”
Later in September, the third annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show on Sept. 19 and 20 in downtown Jefferson.
The annual Tractor Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 in downtown Jefferson, with registration set for Sept. 18.
“The main streets in Jefferson will be closed to traffic to accommodate antique tractors, antique trucks, as well as working and stationary antique engines,” Francene said. “Swap meet vendors are welcome. The event includes a tractor parade, a slow tractor race and lots of unique awards.”
Setup for the event will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 18. Admission is free to the public and exhibitors.
For more information about upcoming train rides, or Diamond Don Event Center sponsored events, visit www.diamonddonempire.com online.