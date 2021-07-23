JEFFERSON — Can’t wait until Halloween for your Friday the 13th spooks and haunts? The Historic Jefferson Railway is hosting a special Friday the 13th spooky train in August to tide fright seekers over until the fall.
The special Friday the 13th train ride will take guests on a spooky ride through the dark woods of historic and reportedly haunted Jefferson.
The train is set to depart at 9 p.m. on Aug. 13 from the Historic Jefferson Railway’s depot, located at 400 East Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.
Tickets for the hair raising ride are $15, plus tax and children who ride on the ride for free.
“It will be a Haunting good time,” co-owner Francene Rainey said in a statement. “Keep a wary eye toward the eerie woods and swamps. You never know what lurks in the shadows. You’ll be spooked by more than ghosts. Hope no one suffers from Triskaidekaphobia – the fear of the number 13. Will Jason Voorhees or Michael Myers be skulking in the woods? You will never know unless you come aboard.”
Guests can also stay in the nearby Diamond Don RV Park, owned by Rainey and her husband, “Diamond Don” Rainey.
“Stay in the Diamond Don RV Park, just a short one mile from Jefferson, on the Big Cypress Bayou, which keeps you close to the action,” she said. “Beautiful wooded RV sites are available with lots of wildlife. Many of the RV sites have views of the Big Cypress Bayou.”
The campground includes free WIFI, showers, rest rooms and a dump station.
“Launch your kayak or canoe right from the park,” Rainey said. “Enjoy fishing off the banks of the river. Tent campers are welcome.”
Campground guests staying the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14 are invited to a tailgate party contest from 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 13. Each tailgate pit will be judged on ambiance, menu and taste with $100 cash prize and a surprise gift going to the winner.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, the “Landry and Company,” family band will perform a country, rock and blues concert from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Diamond Don RV Park and Event Center.
The concert is open to the public at $10 per ticket and to all campground guests at $10 per ticket. To join a special meet and greet super event before the concert, plus concert admission, tickets are $20 each.
RV sites at the campground rent for $35 per night. A two-night stay at the campground that weekend includes a free concert ticket, including a free meet and greet supper ticket, additional concert tickets are $10 each.
To purchase tickets to the Friday the 13th spooky train ride, call or text 903-742-2041 or visit the railway’s website at www.JeffersonRailway.com or email info@jeffersonrailway.com.
The Historic Jefferson Railway depot will open at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and the train will depart at 9 p.m.
Regular day time train rides will be available at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 with the depot opening at 11 a.m. Those day time train rides include a stop at the Diamond Don Gator Pit for an alligator feeding (weather permitting).
Day time train ride tickets are $12 plus tax with children under six-years-old riding for free.
For campground reservations, or to purchase concert tickets, call or text 903-742-2041 or visit Diamonddonempire.com/music-concerts or email info@DiamondDon.com.