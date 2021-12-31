Several downtown Jefferson venues are getting ready to party like it's 2022 as they host New Year's Eve bashes this week.
The Haywood House Restaurant and Cocktail Bar General Manager Colt Johnson said Thursday spots are still available for those looking to ring in the new year in Jefferson's newest restaurant and cocktail bar.
The newly opened Haywood House, located at 202 S. Market St. in downtown Jefferson, features something for everyone with a menu that includes fine dining items to traditional favorites to a pub menu.
Johnson said some of the most popular items on the menu include the garlic shrimp and polenta squash bites, the stuffed shroom skillet, the smoked chicken salad, the garlic butter steak bites and the chicken roulade.
The Haywood House will host its special New Year’s Eve event today and reservations are currently available. The event will include music, specialty drinks and cocktails and a full menu. The Vintage III will be playing piano, bass guitar, and saxophone and guests will enjoy a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
For reservations, call the restaurant at (903) 601-4070. For more information about the restaurant and cocktail bar, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheHaywoodHouse
Auntie Skinner's Riverboat Club and Restaurant is hosting a Masquerade Ball tonight in honor of the new year. The event will include a red carpet e entrance and a banner for photo opportunities. Individuals can get in for $15 or couples for $25 and guests must be over the age of 21 years old after 9 p.m. Guests are invited to dress up in full masquerade ball costumes.
The event will feature live music by the White Trash Wannabes and a champagne toast at midnight. The event will also feature a special balloon drop filled with money for a lucky winner. To ensure a spot, call the club at 903-665-7121. Auntie Skinner's Riverboat Club is located at 107 W. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
Jefferson's new 1852 on Austin music venue and restaurant is also hosting a special New Year's Eve gala tonight to celebrate the start of 2022 and say adios to 2021.
1852 on Austin's Chef Eric and his culinary crew have fine tuned dinner for the special event and guests are invited to dance the night away to the tunes of the 1970s provided by the live band Vinyl Radio.
The venue, located at 124 E. Austin St. in Jefferson, will open its doors at 6 p.m. today with hors d' oeuvres, followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m. Dinner will feature prime rib, a seafood display, charcuterie boards, a gourmet dessert bar and more.
The band will take the stage at 9 p.m. and a champagne toast will follow with a midnight brunch. Guests are invited to dress up and party favors will be provided. The cost is $105 per person plus tax and a cash bar will be available. Guests should make reservations by calling 903-601-4457.