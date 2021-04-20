JEFFERSON — After a week in operation, Marion County has shut down its walk-up vaccine clinic.
“The walk-up vaccine clinic being held at Heritage Baptist Church in Jefferson is closed,” County Judge Leward LaFleur announced Monday.
The clinic, which opened April 12, was one of the first rural walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites.
The effort was made possible through a partnership with the county, Texas Department of Emergency Management and the Texas Guard.
The site initially offered a total of 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines per day, for up to three weeks, but immediately switched vaccines to Pfizer, the following day, offering the same services.
The site was set to be open for a period of three weeks, Monday through Friday, until April 30; but due to a lack of activity the decision was made to close it.
“The clinic saw very few people,” Judge LaFleur said Monday.
“I hope it’s because most people who wanted a vaccine have received one,” he said.
The site offered services with no residential requirement. Additionally, there was no pre-registration and the vaccine was available on a first-come first served basis.
Now that it’s closed, LaFleur urges those seeking vaccination services to visit the Texas Department of Health Services website (https:lldshs.texas.gov/) for local vaccine information.