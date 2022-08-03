Several schools in Harrison and Marion counties have announced meal program information for this year.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson announced it would continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. For more information, contact Jefferson ISD Child Nutrition Director Stephanie Holman at (9030 665-2461 ext. 3003 or sgholman@jeffersonisd.org.
Waskom, Harleton ISDs
Waskom ISD and Harleton ISD have announced their policies for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines.
Starting on Aug. 1, the districts began distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications also are available at www.waskomisd.net or harletonisd.net.
Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits
The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits at both districts:
Income: Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels
Categorical or Automatic Eligibility: Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)
Program Participant: Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a declared disaster or Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start
Income Eligibility
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to the district. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:
- Names of all household members
- Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member
- Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number”
- Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct
Categorical or Program Eligibility
Districts are working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Waskom ISD and Harleton ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact:
Waskom: Joe Griffin, Child Nutrition Director, at (903) 687-3361 ext. 1236 or at jgriffin@waskomisd.net.
Harleton: Tammy Vance, Child Nutrition Program Representative (903) 777-1510.
Any household that wishes to decline benefits should contact Joe Griffin at Waskom ISD or Tammy Vance at Harleton ISD.
Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.
Determining Eligibility
Under the provisions of the free and reduced-price meal policy, the district will review applications and determine eligibility. Households or guardians dissatisfied with the Reviewing Official’s eligibility determination may wish to discuss the decision with the Reviewing Official on an informal basis. Households wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on the decision may make a request either orally or in writing.
Unexpected Circumstances
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.