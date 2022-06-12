East Texas children will have a chance to participate in summer activities at their neighborhood libraries as the Waskom and Jefferson libraries kick off their summer reading programs.
Under the Texas State Library’s summer reading program theme of “Oceans of Possibilities,” the two East Texas libraries have activities planned each week for children, which will encourage them to continue reading throughout the summer months, while also providing interactive experiences to help children understand what they read.
The Jefferson Carnegie Library kicked off its summer reading program on Thursday with a story time and craft sessions. The program is geared for children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
The program is held from 10 to 11 a.m. each Wednesday through July 27. The library is located at 301 W. Lafeyette St. in downtown Jefferson. The summer reading program activities are held on the second floor of the library and snacks are provided for the children.
The Waskom Public Library will soon kick off its summer reading program under the same theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.” The program is held at 2 p.m. each Thursday beginning on July 7 and running through July 28 at the Waskom Community Center.
Special guests this summer will include the Waskom Fire Department and Harrison County Extension Agent Loureasal McDonald, and the children will also visit the nearby Splash Pad on the last day of the program. The children will enjoy story time, snacks and craft time.
The Waskom Community Center is located on School Avenue in Waskom, directly across from the Waskom-Taylor Park.