JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Jefferson and Waskom Library organizations, along with both the libraries’ staff have crafted new summer reading programs for the children, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The libraries were closed during the coronavirus shutdown, with the Waskom library re-opening for regular hours on May 1 and the Jefferson Library re-opening for curbside service on June 15.
Library members at both did not want the children to miss out on their summer reading, especially after missing the last three months of school due to the pandemic closing schools.
Jefferson
The Jefferson children’s summer book club program will allow students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade to checkout library books through the curbside service from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Jefferson library’s book catalog can be viewed by visiting online at www.jeffersoncarnegielibrary.com. Once a book selection is made, the reader can call the library at 903-665-8911 to let the librarian know the books selected.
The librarian will notify the reader when they can pick up their books through curbside pickup.
The students will begin their summer reading program on June 29 and end Sept. 7. With each group of five books read, the student will earn a “brag tag.” The student should keep a reading log of the book title, date and author and after each fifth book read, the log can be turned into the librarian for a “brag tag.”
Students will receive a reading program certificate at the end of the summer which will show their total number of books read and brag tags earned. The deadline to turn in all book logs is Sept. 11.
For more information, call the Jefferson library or visit them online.
Waskom
The Waskom Library will host an in person summer reading program at the Waskom City Park so participants will have plenty of room to social distance, Waskom Library Director Terry Slone said Tuesday.
The program will meet at 2 p.m. every Thursday at the park, beginning July 9.
The program will consist of four events, with the Southwest Dairy Cow from Sulfur Springs kicking off the first program of the summer.
The three other programs will feature special guest Louraiseal McDonald, a fire truck, and Waskom Police Chief Westy Meinsenheimer for a safety lesson.
“We will have a craft lesson demonstration and each child will take home a grab and go bag with the craft supplies and color sheets,” Slone said. “I think the children will enjoy something non-virtual.”
Slone said all returned books at the library are quarantined for 24 hours.
Hallsville
Hallsville‘s summer reading program has been canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.