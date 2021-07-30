JEFFERSON — History lovers, especially those with an interest in the Civil War era, will have a chance to learn and discuss some of the time period’s most notable details as the Jefferson Historical Society and Museum gears up for its 10th annual Civil War Symposium on Aug. 7 in Jefferson.
Set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Jefferson Visitors Center, the symposium will feature guest speakers, vendors, special guests and exhibits centered around the Trans-Mississippi Department’s military development, specifically in Jefferson, and its impact on the Civil War
The event will also feature a lunch during the daytime seminar, as well as a separate nighttime reception with key speakers, refreshments and light hors d‘oeuvres from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Excelsior House Hotel Ballroom.
Tickets for the daytime event and barbecue lunch are $75 per person in advance and $35 for students. Adult daytime tickets are $80 at the door the day of the event. Tickets for the evening reception are $25 per person.
Tickets may be purchased by registering on the phone at 903-665-2775, by visiting the Museum website at www.jeffersonmuseum.net or by emailing Weldon Nash at wwnash@sbcglobal.net.
Featured speakers for this year’s symposium include M. Jane Johansson who will speak about the 28th Calvary’s (Dismounted) Walker’s Texas Division, William Bozoc with a presentation on Texas’ 35th Calvary Regiment, Steven Mayeux with a presentation about Joseph Lancaster Brent and Vicki Betts with a presentation about the escape from Camp Ford. The seminar will include several breaks for vendors and exhibits and will end with a raffle and question and answer session.
All proceeds from the annual seminar serve the needs of the Jefferson Historical Society and Museum, a 501©3 nonprofit.