JEFFERSON — One of downtown Jefferson’s most popular Christmas attractions is now in full swing with the start of the 39th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes this weekend.
Guests traveled from one historic home to another during what is now the most wonderful time of year, the start of the 39th annual season of the Candlelight Tour of Homes.
With Black Swan Bed and Breakfast owners Darrell and Christi Gaither serving as docents at their historic home, they wore Victorian-era garb as they gave the history of their property and described how certain Christmas decorations were decided upon and made for this year’s tour.
From historic coal shuttles turned into a vase full of holiday florals, to a hand painted interior door that portrays the last scene of the Diamond Bessie Moore and Abe Rothschild, the home is full of unique and beautiful decor for guests to photograph and enjoy.
The tour continues from 4 to 8 p.m. today and Sunday and resumes from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11.
The 39th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes headquarters is located in downtown Jefferson at 116 W. Austin St.
Other homes featured on this year’s tour include the Marsh Place, Oak-Lief Manor and Secession Hall.
For 39 years, the Candlelight Tour of Homes, hosted by the Historic Jefferson Foundation, has allowed guests to tour through several selected historic Jefferson homes and buildings that are featured in the annual tour.
The event allows guests from all over to come take a step back in time as they follow their Victorian-era docent through a tour of some of Jefferson’s most iconic homes and buildings as they are dressed in all of their Christmas glory true to the Victoria period.
Tickets are $25 and children 12 years of age and under are free. Tickets may be purchased on the tour’s website at www.jeffersoncandlelight.com.
