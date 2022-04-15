JEFFERSON — Jefferson's 75th Pilgrimage event, one of the largest events of the year for the bayou city, will kick off with the opening night of the 68th annual Diamond Bessie Murder Trial, just as another book about the infamous city's guest is published.
Pilgrimage was first created in the spring of 1940 when the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club hosted a three-day Dogwood Trail event to draw visitors to the area in an effort to promote East Texas and all her beauty.
Feedback from the first event showed visitors wanted a chance to see inside historic Jefferson’s old homes, so Pilgrimage was born.
For its 74th annual Pilgrimage event this year, Club volunteers are inviting guests to come celebrate historic Jefferson by taking a step back in time to the 1860s with a host of events and activities.
Proceeds from Pilgrimage go to support the historical properties owned by the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club, a 501c3 non-profit.
For 2022, the 68th Diamond Bessie Murder Trial kicks off Pilgrimage with the first of 5 performances on Thursday evening, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. Other performances of the play are on Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. This captivating drama is based on the true story of a murder and a subsequent trial which occurred in Jefferson in 1877. All performances of the 68th Annual Diamond Bessie Murder Trial will feature the special guest star, Mickey Kuhn, who portrayed seven-year-old Beauregard Wilkes in the 1939 Academy Award-winning motion picture Gone With the Wind.
All performances of the play are held in the Jefferson Playhouse at the corner of Market and Henderson streets. Tickets for the 68th Diamond Bessie Murder Trial may be purchased beginning February 1, 2022 by calling 903-665-0737. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly advised.
